Bengal logs 749 cases; about 744 discharged in past 24 hrs

kolkata: The number of active Covid cases on Thursday dropped to 7,570 from what stood at 7,580 on Wednesday.The number of Covid infected cases stood at 749 on Thursday. As many as 744 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals on Thursday.



The number of fatalities on Thursday remained at 15 while. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.32 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,69,070 so far. Out of this, around 15,42,707 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,793 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.42 on Thursday while the positivity rate stood at 1.90 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.20 percent.

Meanwhile, State has administered 4,64,488 doses on Thursday and the cumulative doses administered in Bengal so far reached 5,77,46,777. On Wednesday, around 5 lakh doses were administered across the state.Around 123 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 149. Darjeeling has seen 43 new cases, South 24-Parganas 69 and Hooghly 41 and Howrah 41.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,81,45,661 Covid sample tests out of which around 39,477 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and South 24 Parganas have seen 3 deaths each on Thursday while North 24 Parganas has reported 4 deaths. Hooghly has seen 1 death, East Midnapore 1, Jhargram 2 and Darjeeling 1.

Health department has so far addressed 22,11,893 general queries so far out of which 2,436 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,03,277 people so far out of which 1,232 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 537 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,38,042 till Thursday.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.