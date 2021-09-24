Bengal logs 746 fresh cases; at least 12 deaths in past 24 hours

kolkata: The number of active Covid cases stood at 7,704 on Thursday.



Around 754 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 after they recovered from Covid. The state has seen 746 fresh Covid cases on Thursday.

The number of active cases dropped by 20 on Thursday. The number of fatalities on Thursday dropped at 12 from what stood at 13 on Wednesday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.31 percent.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,64,139 so far. Out of this, around 15,37,732 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,703 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.59 on Thursday while the positivity rate stood at 1.81 percent.

The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.20 per cent.

Bengal on Thursday administered 4,55,418 lakh doses taking the total number of doses being administered in the state so far to 5,40,26,243. State on Wednesday administered around 6 lakh doses.

As many as 3,022 common vaccination centres (CVC) have been operational throughout the state. Around 4,412 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.

Around 125 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 132. Darjeeling has seen 49 new cases, South 24-Parganas 37 and Hooghly 52 and Howrah 54. Bengal has so far carried out 1,78,75,630 Covid sample tests out of which around 41,307 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 2 deaths on Thursday and North 24 Parganas has seen 2 Covid deaths. Hooghly and East Midnapore each have seen 1 death on Thursday. Nadia has seen 4 and Jalpaiguri 1.

State has so far set up 146 Covid testing laboratories. The ratio and RT-PCR and Antigen test remains at 46:54. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Wednesday.

As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes.

Around 6,315 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,160. Around 229 patients are still in safe home.

Health department has so far addressed 21,94,903 general queries so far out of which 2,4109 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,94,647 people so far out of which 1,232 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 549 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,34,195 till Thursday.