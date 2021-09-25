Bengal logs 744 cases; at least 13 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata/darjeeling: The number of active Covid cases in the state dropped to 7,689 on Friday from what stood at 7,704 on Thursday.



Around 746 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 after they recovered from Covid. The state has seen 744 fresh Covid cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, three children have tested Covid positive in Kurseong sub division of Darjeeling district. A child has tested positive at Malda Medical College also. "Two children tested positive in Kurseong on Friday and one had tested positive on Thursday. They are from different areas of Kurseong. All of them have mild symptoms," stated S. Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling. In the Hills, many children have been suffering from fever, cough and cold.

"A child has tested Covid positive at the Malda Medical College and Hospital. However, we have all the facilities required for treatment of Covid in children," stated Dr. Puranjay Saha. About 121 children with fever are at present admitted at the Malda Medical College. At least, 48 had been admitted in the last 24 hours with fever and 15 have been discharged after recovery.

On Thursday, Sajid Alam, a child died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital an hour after admission. He had been admitted in a critical state with fever and breathing difficulties. NBMCH has recorded 5 deaths in the past 10 days.

Darjeeling district recorded 34 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday including 11 in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area; 1 in Darjeeling Municipality area; 3 in Sukna; 1 in Kurseong, 3 in Mirik; 3 in Bijanbari; 2 in Takdah; 1 in Kharibari; 7 in Matigarah and 2 in Naxalbari. 28 persons have recovered.

The number of active cases dropped by 15 on Friday. The number of fatalities on Friday jumped to 13 from 12 on Thursday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.31 per cent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,64,883 so far. Out of this, around 15,38,478 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,716 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.48 on Friday while the positivity rate stood at 1.77 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.20 percent.

Bengal on Friday administered 9,00,539 lakh doses taking the total number of doses being administered in the state so far to 5,49,59,679. State on Thursday administered around 5 lakh doses. As many as 2,684 common vaccination centers (CVC) have been operational throughout the state. Around 4,494 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.

Around 124 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 130. Darjeeling has seen 52 new cases, South 24-Parganas 58 and Hooghly 51 and Howrah 52. Bengal has so far carried out 1,79,17,743 Covid sample tests out of which around 42,113 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 3 deaths on Friday and North 24 Parganas has seen 4 Covid deaths. Howrah, East Midnapore, West Midnapore each have seen 1 Covid death. Nadia has seen 2 deaths and Darjeeling 1.

State has so far set up 146 Covid testing laboratories. The ratio and RT-PCR and Antigen test remains at 47:53. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Wednesday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes.

Around 6,314 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,149. Around 226 patients are still in safe home.