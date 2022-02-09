Bengal logs 736 cases, 32 fatalities in past 24 hours

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has slightly gone up on Tuesday with 736 cases being reported while on Monday the figure stood at 641. State on Sunday registered 835.new cases.



State saw a substantial drop on Sunday as it remained dropped to 835 from what stood at 1,345 on Saturday. The figure stood at 1,523 on Friday.

The number of daily fatalities was registered at 32 on Tuesday. The figure stood at 29 on Monday and 34 on Sunday. The figure stood at 31 on Saturday. In December last year daily fatalities remained below 10. The figure started rising up to the level of 30-37 in the past one month.

Single-day cases again jumped in the city as 108 new cases were reported on Tuesday. After a month, single-day Covid cases in Kolkata had gone down 100 on Monday. Around 94 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas on Tuesday. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,01,790. Out of this, around 3,94,080 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 4 Covid deaths on Tuesday while Kolkata has seen 5 deaths. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,45,866 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,37,623 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,586.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,07,249 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,70,356 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The Covid positivity rate on Tuesday dropped to 1.87 per cent from what stood at 2.59 per cent on Monday. The figure stood at 3.34 per cent on Sunday and 3.66 per cent on Saturday.

The occupancy of Covid beds dropped to 1.73 per cent on Tuesday from what stood at 1.95 per cent on Monday. The figure stood at 2.19 per cent on Sunday and at 2.44 per cent on Saturday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.04 per cent on Tuesday. State registered the discharge rate at 98.16 per cent on Tuesday. Around 39,347 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday.