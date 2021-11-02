Bengal logs 725 cases; about 867 discharged in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Bengal has seen a substantial drop in single day Covid cases on Monday as 725 fresh cases were reported whereas on Sunday the figure stood at 914. Around 980 fresh cases were reported in the state on Saturday.



State registered around 8,146 active Covid cases on Monday. As many as 867 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.29 percent.

Around 8 people died of Covid in the state on Monday whereas on Sunday the number remained at 15. As many as 19,149 people have so far died of Covid in the state so far. The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,93,633 so far. Out of this, around 15,66,338 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.95 on Monday. The positivity rate went up to 2.49 on Monday from 1.93 percent on Sunday.

Kolkata has so far registered 3,22,746 infected cases so far out of which around 3,15,381 people were already discharged from the hospitals. Around 205 new cases were reported in Kolkata on Monday. In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,29,351 people have been infected so far till Monday while 3,23,236 have been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 94 new cases on Monday.

South 24-Parganas has seen 79 new cases on Monday, Hooghly 48, Howrah 74, Darjeeling 17, Nadia 31. Bengal has so far carried out 1,92,57,415 Covid sample tests out of which around 29,112 tests were done on Monday. Kolkata and South 24-Parganas have seen 1 death each on Monday while North 24- Parganas and Hooghly have seen 2. Nadia and North Dinajpur have seen 1 death each.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Monday.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,41,299 people so far out of which 1,275 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 293 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,49,560 till Monday.