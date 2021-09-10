Bengal logs 724 cases; about 758 cured in a day

kolkata: As many as 758 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after they recovered while the fresh infections on Wednesday remained at 724.



The active cases on Thursday dropped by 42 and the total active cases stands at 8,246 as on Thursday. The Covid recovery rate on Thursday remained at 98.28 percent while the fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,54,652 so far. Out of this, around 15,27,867 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Bengal has seen 8 Covid deaths on Thursday. Around 18,539 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.25 on Thursday. The positivity rate stood at 1.84 percent on Thursday.

Around 111 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 118. Darjeeling has seen 31 new cases, South 24-Parganas 54 and Hooghly 46 and Howrah 35. Bengal has so far carried out 1,73,53,215 Covid sample tests out of which around 39,330 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 2 Covid deaths on Thursday. North 24 Parganas has seen 4 deaths, while East Burdwan and Nadia each have registered 1 death each. Meanwhile, Bengal on Thursday administered 4,74,449 doses across the state and the number of cumulative doses administered so far in the state reached 4,58,67,875 till Thursday. State on Wednesday had administered 6.5 lakh doses. As per health department figure, first doses have been cumulatively administered on nearly 3.24 crore people so far and in case of second doses cumulative figure stands at 1.28 crore so far. As many as 3,699 common vaccination centers (CVC) have been operational throughout the state. Around 3,818 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.

Health department has so far addressed 21,61,019 general queries so far out of which 2,435 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,77,235 people so far out of which 1,263 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 522 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,26,713 till Thursday.