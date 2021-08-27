Bengal logs 717 fresh cases; 9 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: Snfection slightly jumped on Thursday as the figure rose up to 717 from 708 on Wednesday. Single-day Covid fatality however dropped to 9 on Thursday from 10 on Wednesday.



The recovery rate reached 98.22 per cent with fatality rate being restricted within 1.19 for 3 weeks. The positivity rate has gone up to 1.73 percent from 1.66 per cent on Wednesday. Number of daily caseload still remains higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling.

Around 96 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 118. Darjeeling has seen 65 new cases, South 24-Parganas 38 and Hooghly 38. Coochbehar has reported 25 new cases, Howrah 45, Nadia 36.

Bengal has administered around 3,93,962 doses on Thursday. As many as 3,80,50,837 doses have been cumulatively administered in Bengal so far.

State on last Monday achieved more than 5 lakh daily vaccination mark. Bengal performed more than 4.5 lakh vaccinations for three consecutive days till Wednesday. On Thursday the number dropped a little.

Around 18,402 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,45,534 out of which around 15,17,965 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far.

As many as 726 people were discharged from different hospitals on Thursday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.05.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,68,14,817 Covid sample tests out of which around 41,498 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 1 Covid death while North 24 Parganas has seen 3 deaths, Hooghly 1, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 1, Nadia 1 and Darjeeling 1.