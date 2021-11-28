Bengal logs 715 new cases; at least 719 cured in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid cases have slightly gone up on Sunday with 715 new cases being reported while the figure stood at 701 on Saturday. State on Friday registered 710 new cases.



Active Covid cases in the state have further gone down to 7,804 on Sunday from 7,820 on Saturday.

The number on Friday remained at 7,867. As many as 719 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.31 percent on Sunday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.31 percent from 2.35 on Saturday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,14,867 on Sunday out of which 15,87,601 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal went up to 2.01 percent from 1.89 on Saturday. Around 35,509 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 2,02,58,253 sample tests.

The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 50:50 on Sunday.

Single-day Covid fatalities went up to 12 on Sunday from 11 on Saturday.

As many as 19,462 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Sunday. Kolkata has registered 3 Covid deaths on Sunday, North 24 Parganas 5, Hooghly 1, South 24-Parganas 2 and Jalpaiguri 1.

The number of single-day infections in Kolkata has dropped to 198 on Sunday from 214 on Saturday.

Around 130 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Sunday. A total 3,28,574 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,21,154 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,33,160 infected cases till date out of which 3,26,841 patients have been released.

South 24-Parganas has seen 62 new cases on Sunday, Hooghly 60, Howrah 56, Darjeeling 28, Nadia 26.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,75,134 people so far out of which 1,209 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 253 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,57,580 till Sunday.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.

As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Sunday.