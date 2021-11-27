Bengal logs 710 cases; at least 721 recovered in past 24 hours

kolkata: Bengal has seen a slight drop in Covid infection on Friday with 710 new cases being reported while on Thursday the daily infection stood at 758. The figure remained at 615 on Monday.



Bengal on Friday administered around 6,61,790 doses and the cumulative doses administered so far in the state reached 9,07,28,531. Around 6,26,00,752 first doses have been administered in state and 2,81,27,779 doses.

Active Covid cases in the state have further gone down to 7,847 on Friday from 7,867 on Thursday. The figure remained at 7,894 on Wednesday. As many as 721 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.31 percent on Friday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State went up to 2.60 percent from 2.59 percent Thursday. The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,13,451 on Friday out of which 15,86,165 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal dropped at 1.87 on Friday from what remained at 2.05 percent on Thursday. Around 37,917 samples were tested across the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 2,01,85,564 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 50:50 on Friday. Single day Covid fatalities dropped to 9 on Friday from 11 on Thursday. The figure remained at 7 on Sunday and 12 on Saturday. As many as 19,439 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Friday. Kolkata has registered 3 Covid deaths, North 24 Parganas 4, Hooghly 1, West Midnapore 1.

The number of single-day infections in Kolkata has gone down to 183 on Friday from 215 on Thursday. Around 142 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Friday. A total 3,28,162 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,20,754 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,32,906 infected cases till date out of which 3,26,583 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 60 new cases on Friday, Hooghly 52, Howrah 67, Darjeeling 17, Nadia 23.