Bengal logs 703 cases in a day; recovery rate stands at 98.22%

kolkata: Bengal has reported 703 fresh Covid cases on Friday taking the total number of infected people in the state so far to 15,46,237.



Single-day Covid fatality dropped to 8 on Friday from 9 on Thursday. Single day-Covid infection on Thursday stood at 717. The recovery rate reached 98.22 per cent with fatality rate being restricted within 1.19 for 3 weeks.

The positivity rate has gone down to 1.62 per cent from 1.73 per cent on Thursday. Number of daily caseload still remains higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling.

Around 88 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 112.

Darjeeling has seen 57 new cases, South 24-Parganas 45 and Hooghly 48. Coochbehar has reported 21 new cases, Howrah 46, Nadia 48.

Around 18,410 people have so far died of Covid across the state.

The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,46,237 out of which around 15,18,684 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far.

As many as 719 people were discharged from different hospitals on Friday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.28.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,68,58,265 Covid sample tests out of which around 43,448 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas each have seen 1 Covid death.

Murshidabad has registered 2 Covid deaths while Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong each have seen 1 death on Friday.

Health department has so far addressed 21,29,310 general queries so far out of which 2,450 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,60,840 people so far out of which 1,279 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 503 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,20,146 till Friday.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases reached 99 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 206.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 22 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.