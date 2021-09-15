Bengal logs 703 cases in a day; positivity rate stands at 1.95%

kolkata: Number of active Covid cases in Bengal stands at 8,074 on Tuesday while 713 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from Covid. Bengal has reported 703 fresh cases on Tuesday.



The number of fatalities on Tuesday stands 12 while on Monday the figure stood at 10.The Covid recovery rate on Tuesday remained at 98.29 percent.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,58,117 so far. Out of this, around 15,31,444 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Around 18,599 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.43 on Tuesday while the positivity rate stood at 1.95 percent.

The fatality rate in Bengal stands at 1.19 percent. Around 138 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 127. Darjeeling has seen 35 new cases, South 24-Parganas 56 and Hooghly 41 and Howrah 54. Bengal has so far carried out 1,75,41,500 Covid sample tests out of which around 35,998 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 3 Covid deaths on Tuesday. North 24 Parganas has seen 5 deaths, South 24-Parganas 1, Hooghly 1, Jalpaiguri 1 and Coochbehar 1.

Health department has so far addressed 21,73,245 general queries so far out of which 2,410 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,83,547 people so far out of which 1,221 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 525 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,29,359 till Tuesday.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Tuesday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.

There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes.

Around 6,707 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,118. Around 249 patients are still in safe homes.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases so far stand at 102 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 204.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 23 while 50 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.