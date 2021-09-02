Bengal logs 679 cases; at least 12 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection rose up to 679 on Wednesday from what stood at 546 on Tuesday. The number of single day fatality has however gone down to 12 on Wednesday from 13 on Tuesday. The fatality rate however stands at 1.19 percent for over a span of 3 weeks. The Covid recovery rate stands at 98.24 percent.



Around 18,459 people have so far died in Bengal due to Covid. The total number of infected people in the state so far reached 15,49,283. Out of this, 15,22,023 people have recovered from Covid and been released from hospitals. As many as 681 people were discharged from different hospitals on Wednesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.22. The positivity rate jumped to 1.78 percent on Wednesday from 1.65 percent.

Around 116 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 106. Darjeeling has seen 49 new cases, South 24-Parganas 52 and Hooghly 48 and Howrah 44.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,70,39,151 Covid sample tests out of which around 38,103 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas have seen 1 and 3 deaths respectively on Wednesday. South 24-Parganas, Howrah, West Burdwan, Bankura and Darjeeling each have seen 1 death while Nadia has seen 3 deaths.

Meanwhile, Bengal on Wednesday administered 4,39,387 doses and the number of cumulative doses administered so far in the state reached 4,15,84,866 till Wednesday evening. Health department on Tuesday administered over 12,95,438 lakh doses of Covid vaccine with Murshidabad witnessing the highest vaccinations among all the districts followed by North 24-Parganas, Hooghly and South 24-Parganas setting an example for other states to follow. Bengal achieved outstanding feat on Tuesday with the health department already putting in place adequate infrastructure in the rural areas as well. The department was unable to scale up the vaccination drive as it received meagre doses of vaccine from the Centre.

As the health department has managed to receive some more doses this month and hence it has conducted record vaccination. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases stands at 101 in the state and the total number of suspected cases remains at 204.