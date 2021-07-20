Bengal logs 666 new Covid cases, lowest in 114 days

Kolkata: After 114 days, Bengal on Monday has seen the lowest single-day Covid infection giving some sort of relief to the health officials.



Around 666 new Covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. On Sunday the daily infection stood at 801. The state had seen 646 single day cases on March 26 following which the number further went up.

The total tally of infected people has reached 15,18,847 so far.

Out of this, as many as 14,88,077 patients have already been released from the hospitals.

As many as 1,006 people were discharged from different hospitals on Monday after they recovered. The Covid recovery rate in the state stood at 97.97 percent on Monday. Covid fatality rate in Bengal remained at 1.19 percent.

The number of single day fatalities stood at 12 on Monday.

As many as 18,011 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The number of active cases on Monday has gone down to 12,759 whereas on Sunday the figure remained at 13,111.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.65 on Monday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 4.06. Kolkata has registered no Covid death on Monday while North 24-Parganas has seen 2 new deaths.

Hooghly and Howrah each have seen 1 death, West Midnapore 3, Nadia 1, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 3. North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours has registered 93 fresh cases on Monday while Kolkata has seen 53. South 24-Parganas has seen 39 new Covid cases, Hooghly 34 and Howrah 35.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far remained at 4,957 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,542 people so far.

Health department has so far done 3,97,072 tele-psychological counselling in the state. Around 831 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours. Health department has conducted 4,001 general queries in the past 24 hours. The state has so far addressed 20,23,363 general queries so far. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 2,195 people on Monday and around 8,03,073 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.

Around 10,868 people are currently in home isolation. Around 1,427 patients have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The total number of patients currently in Safe Home is 464.

Around 200 Safe Homes are still functional across the state with a total bed capacity of 11,507. Around 126 testing labs have been working in the state so far. RTPCR and antigen test ratio in the state is 59:41.