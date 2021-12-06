Bengal logs 620 cases; about 10 deaths in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases in Bengal remained at 620 on Sunday while on Saturday the number stood at 621. On Friday the daily cases stood at 608.



The number of active Covid cases in the state has further gone down to 7,639 on Sunday from 7,656 on Saturday. As many as 627 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.32 percent on Sunday.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.19 percent on Sunday from 2.20 percent on Saturday.

Bengal has administered 72,468 Covid vaccinne doses taking the total doses administered in the state to 9,46,22,501 so far. Around 6,36,95,100 first doses have been administered in the state and 3,09,27,401 second doses.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,19,257 on Sunday out of which 15,92,074 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal remained at 1.54 percent on Sunday unchanged from Saturday's figure.

Around 40,231 samples were tested across the state on Sunday.State has so far carried out 2,05,14,611 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 55:45 on Sunday. Single day Covid fatalities dropped to 10 on Sunday from 11 on Saturday. As many as 19,544 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Sunday.

Kolkata has registered 1 Covid death on Sunday, North 24 Parganas 4, Hooghly 3 and South 24 Parganas 2. The number of single day infections in Kolkata dropped to 177 on Sunday from stood at 185 on Saturday. Around 107 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Saturday.

A total 3,29,774 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,22,401 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,33,970 infected cases till Sunday out of which 3,27,649 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 47 new cases on Sunday, Hooghly 48, Howrah 29, Darjeeling 19, Nadia 30.

As many as 200 safe homes are still operational in the state and 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.

As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Sunday. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,83,532 people so far out of which 1,211 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 277 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,59,522 on Sunday.