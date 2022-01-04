Bengal logs 6,078 fresh cases in a day

Kolkata: The number of daily Covid infected cases in Bengal jumped by 1,401 percent over a span of one week from December 27 with 439 cases to January 2 when 6,153 daily cases were reported. Daily infection has gone down slightly on Monday with 6,078 cases being registered.



Covid positivity rate in Bengal has however gone up to 19.59 per cent on Monday from what stood at 15.93 percent on Sunday.

The figure stood at 12.02 percent on Saturday. Single day Covid cases remained at 4,512 on January 1 while on December 31 the cases stood at 3,451, December 30, around 2,128, December 29, around 1,089, December 28, around 752, December 27, around 439.

Meanwhile, around 1 lakh youths belonging to the age group 15-18 have been vaccinated in the state on the first day of the vaccination drive. None of them showed any side effects after receiving the dose, sources in the health department said. Health officials have also decided to increase the number of vaccination centers for children.

The number of centers in Kolkata will be increased up to 34 from 16.

The total number of active cases on Monday stood at 20,186. State saw a jump in active cases by 3,148 on Monday.

Kolkata has seen a huge rise in daily cases by 2,801 on Monday. The total number of infected cases in the city stood at 3,46,160 out of which 3,31,016 patients have been released from the hospitals so far. North 24-Parganas has seen 1,057 new cases and the total cases has so far gone up to 3,39,830 infected cases till Sunday out of which 3,31,547 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 258 new cases on Monday, Hooghly 340, Howrah 665, Darjeeling 41, Nadia 124.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,55,228 on Monday out of which 16,15,248 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

The number of Covid fatalities however jumped up to 13 on Monday from 8

on Sunday.

The figure stood at 9 on Saturday. The total death toll has gone up to 19,794. Around 31,030 samples were tested across the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 2,14,99,077 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 68:32 on Monday.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,19,035 people so far out of which 1,392 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 461 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,68,112 on Monday.