Bengal logs 6 deaths in a day; fresh cases stand at 547

kolkata: Single-day Covid fatality dropped to 6 on Tuesday from what stood at 9 on Monday. The number of new Covid infected cases has however gone up slightly on Tuesday. Around 547 fresh cases detected on Tuesday whereas on Monday the figure stood at 502.



Number of daily caseload remains much higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas and Darjeeling. According to the health bulletin on Tuesday, as many as 77 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 32. Daily infected cases of Kolkata dropped slightly on Tuesday. Darjeeling has seen 64 new cases and South 24-Parganas 63. Coochbehar has reported 31 new cases, Hooghly 25 new cases and Howrah 16.

Around 18,318 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The recovery rate remains at 98.18 per cent while the fatality rate was registered at 1.19 percent on Thursday. The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,39,612 out of which around 15,11,558 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far. As many as 637 people were discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.49 on Tuesday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.38.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,64,50,033 Covid sample tests out of which around 36,752 tests were done in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has seen no Covid death for the two consecutive days while Kolkata has seen 1. Hooghly and Howrah each have reported 1 death on Tuesday. West Midnapore and East Midnapore and Darjeeling each have registered 1 death on Tuesday.

Health department has so far addressed 21,04,683 general queries so far out of which 2,477 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,47,935 people so far out of which 1,301 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 512 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,15,095 till Tuesday. Around 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been still functional in the state out of 196 are run by the government. There are around 23,947 earmarked Covid beds in the state and 2,861 ICU/HDU beds.

One new mucormycosis confirmed case was reported from SSKM Hospital on Tuesday and a suspected case was also confirmed. Meanwhile, state government has decided that only one person of the family will now be elligible to get benefit under State COVID 19 financial assistance and also the death benefit insurance scheme.

A senior health official said that if there are two members of a family - police personnel or health workers performing Covid duty and get infected only one will get the financial assistance. In case of deaths also only one financial assistance package of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the family.