Bengal logs 567 cases; at least 7 fatalities in the past 24 hours

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases in Bengal dropped to 567 on Thursday from what stood at 574 on Wednesday. The figure on Tuesday remained at 507 and 465 on Monday.



The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,21,370 on Thursday out of which 15,94,230 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Thursday has gone down to 1.52 percent from what stood at 1.53 percent on Wednesday. Around 37,333 samples were tested across the state on Thursday.

The number of active Covid cases in the state stood at 7,565 on Thursday. As many as 571 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 percent on Thursday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 1.89 percent on Thursday unchanged from Wednesday's figure.

State has so far carried out 2,06,46,776 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 46:54 on Thursday. Single day Covid fatalities jumped to 7 on Thursday from what stood at 6 on Wednesday. As many as 19,575 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Thursday. Kolkata has registered 1 Covid death on Thursday, North 24 Parganas 3, South 24 Parganas and Coochbehar 1.

The number of single day infections in Kolkata dropped to 165 on Thursday from 183 on Wednesday. Around 95 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Thursday. A total 3,30,413 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,23,004 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,34,373 infected cases till Thursday out of which 3,28,039 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 39 new cases on Thursday, Hooghly 42, Howrah 42, Darjeeling 17, Nadia 20.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,88,342 people so far out of which 1,187 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 268 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,60,653 on Thursday.