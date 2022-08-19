Bengal logs 400 Covid cases in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal slightly dropped on Friday as fresh cases dipped to 400 from what stood at 436 on Thursday. Covid positivity rate also dropped to 3.65 per cent from what remained at 4.04 per cent on Thursday. On Tuesday the figure stood at 3.48 per cent.

Bengal saw a slight rise in Covid infection on Thursday with 436 fresh cases being detected. Daily cases stood at 393 on Wednesday from what stood at 175 on Tuesday. Daily Covid fatality has again gone up to 5 on Friday from what stood at 3 on Thursday. The figure remained at 4 on Wednesday. Bengal had registered 1 Covid death on Tuesday while on Monday no fatality was reported in the state. Daily figure remained nearly around 1000 a week ago. The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Bengal has so far administered over 1,21,65,978 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Friday. Around 7,29,26,835 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,45,57,687 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine. Around 553 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours.