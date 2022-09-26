Bengal logs 374 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Kolkata: West Bengal on Sunday recorded 374 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 21,13,246, a health department bulletin said.



The death toll rose to 21,496 as one more person succumbed to the infection, it said.

Altogether, 7,049 samples were tested for the infection during the day, and the positivity rate stood at 5.31 per cent.

West Bengal now has 3,123 active cases.

The state recorded a recovery rate of 98.84 per cent as 202 people were cured of disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,88,627, the bulletin added.