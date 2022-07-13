Bengal logs 2,659 fresh cases; positivity rate dips to 18.46%

kolkata: Bengal saw a slight jump in daily Covid cases on Tuesday with 2,659 fresh cases being reported. The figure went below 2,000 on Monday. Single day Covid infection in Bengal substantially dropped on Monday to 1,915 cases from what stood at 2,962 on Sunday.



Five people died of Covid in Bengal in the past 24 hours while on Monday the state had registered three Covid deaths. Four people died of Covid in the state on Sunday whereas on Saturday the state registered three deaths. Kolkata on Tuesday registered the highest daily cases. Around 743 new cases were reported in Kolkata while North 24-Parganas saw 579 fresh cases. In the last few days, North 24-Parganas had been in the first position in terms of daily Covid cases. South 24-Parganas on Tuesday reported 168 daily cases and East Burdwan 129.

Positivity rate dropped to 18.46 percent on Tuesday from what it stood at 21.29 percent on Monday. The figure stood at 17.36 per cent on Sunday. Covid fatality was reported at 1.03 per cent on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's figure. The figure stood at 1.04 per cent on Sunday. Around 14,406 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday while around 8,996 samples were tested in the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 25,718,578 sample tests so far till date. Around 25,270 people are currently in home isolation while around 610 are in hospitals. There is none in safe homes so far.

Around 983 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. State had seen a sudden jump in the Covid curve recently after it had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months. State health department has already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise. Around 95,725 doses have been administered across the state on Tuesday.

Around 72,710,176 first doses have been administered in Bengal so far while 63,815,172 people have received two doses. The recovery rate dropped to 97.71 per cent on Tuesday from what stood at 97.79 per cent on Monday.