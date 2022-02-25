Bengal logs 246 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Kolkata: A total of 246 new COVID-19 cases, 26 less than the previous day, were reported in West Bengal on Thursday, which pushed the tally to 20,14,307, a health department bulletin said.



Six fresh fatalities took the overall death toll to 21,165.

Altogether 19,90,980 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 726 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate is 98.84 per cent and the positivity rate is 0.80 per cent.

Bengal currently has 2,162 active cases, down by 486 since Wednesday, the bulletin said.

Kolkata logged 50 new cases while North 24 Parganas district reported 35 infections.

The city also registered three COVID-19 deaths during the day.

As many as 30,808 samples were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of such examinations to 2,41,07,052, the bulletin added.