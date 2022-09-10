Bengal logs 204 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate stands at 2.52%

kolkata: State on Friday registered 204 fresh Covid cases while on Thursday the daily infection stood at 205. On Wednesday the daily caseload remained at 230 and 211 on Tuesday.



Covid fatality was registered at 1 on Friday unchanged from Thursday's figure. Covid positivity rate on Friday jumped to 2.52 per cent from what stood at 2.41 per cent on Thursday. The figure stood at 2.61 per cent on Wednesday. Bengal has so far seen 21,481 Covid death tolls so far. As many as 220 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent on Friday, unchanged from Thursday's figure.

State has so far registered 21,08,827 Covid cases out of which 20,85,435 people have recovered. There are currently around 82 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 1,829 patients are in home isolation.

Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent. Around 8,085 samples were tested in the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 26,361,188 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 1,44,00,996 booster doses cumulatively on the people till September 9. Around 7,29,82,680 people received the first dose so far while 6,47,69,737 people received two doses of Covid vaccine.

Around 71,382 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people on Friday.