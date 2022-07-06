Bengal logs 1,973 new cases in a day; positivity rate stands at 15.93%

Kolkata: Daily Covid infected cases again jumped up to 1,973 on Tuesday from what stood at 1,132 on Monday. Three people died of Covid across the state on Tuesday.



With the number of cases going up, the State health department has already directed various hospitals to admit suspected Covid patients if high fever lasts for more than two days along with respiratory distress and coughing. If the oxygen level in blood drops below 94 per cent, the patients can also be admitted. Elderly people with various comorbidities must be admitted to hospital, state health department directives said.

State had seen 1,822 cases on Sunday while on Saturday the daily cases stood at 1499. No Covid death has been reported across the state on Monday.

Three people died of Covid in Bengal on Sunday and Saturday each. Daily cases stood at 1,739 on Friday while around 1,524 cases were reported on Thursday. State saw over 1,500 daily cases for the last time in early February this year following which the curve started flattening. Daily fatality stood at zero for a long time.

The recovery rate dropped to 98.34 per cent on Tuesday from what stood at 98.41 per cent on Monday. The figure stood at 98.44 per cent on Sunday. The figure stood at 98.55 per cent on Friday while on Thursday the figure stood at 98.61 per cent. It remained around 98.66 per cent on Wednesday.

Around 592 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. State had a sudden jump from last week after the Covid curve had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months.

Positivity rate has again gone up to 15.93 per cent on Tuesday from what stood at 15.12 per cent on Monday. Covid fatality was reported at 1.04 per cent on Tuesday. Around 12,385 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 25,611,863 sample tests so far till date.

State health department has already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise. The department has urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. It has also said that a door-to-door vaccination campaign can be conducted to make people aware.