Bengal logs 19,064 new cases

Kolkata: Bengal has cumulatively administered over 11.38 crore doses so far since the immunisation drive began, out of which around 6,00,540 doses were administered on Saturday. The state on Saturday registered around 19,064 new Covid cases and over 64,572 samples were tested on Saturday. It administered 39,932 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine to the health professionals, frontline workers and senior citizens on Saturday. As many as 95,855 doses have been administered to youths in the age group 15-18 on Saturday. Around 4,55,40,115 people in the state have received double doses so far while around 6,80,73,986 have got their first jab so far.

Meanwhile, India registered 2,68,833 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally to 3,68,50,962, which includes 6,041 Omicron variant cases, according to the Union Health ministry data on Saturday. With 402 more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,85,752. The case fatality rate was 1.32 per cent.

India's vaccination coverage has crossed 156 crore with more than 57 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the ministry added.