Bengal logs 1,844 cases in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in the state on Saturday dropped below 2000 with the positivity rate witnessing a noticeable dip from 14.41 per cent to 12.64 per cent.

State on Saturday registered 1,844 new positive cases, a dip from Friday's figure which stood at 2,237.

From July 6, the number of positive Covid registered had remained over 2,000 and sometimes crossed 3,000. It's the third time since then that the numbers have dipped below 2,000 and the positivity rate has fallen as well.

The Covid positivity rate has gone down to 12.64 per cent from what stood at 14.41 per cent on Friday. The figure stood at 16.24 percent on Thursday. Around 14,588 samples were tested in the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 25,881,957 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 69,57,367 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Saturday. Around 7,28,14,387 people received the first dose so far while 6,41,76,220 people received the second dose of Covid vaccine. Around 4,85,012 doses have been administered across the state in the past 24 hours.

There are currently around 606 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 24,790 patients are in home isolation. There are none in safe homes yet. Covid fatality was reported at 1.02 per cent on Saturday, The death count varied around two to five from July 6 to 15. The figure increased to six from July 16 and remained persistent with an occasional drop to five. However, it increased to seven on Friday and remained the same on Saturday. Around 21,314 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till July 23.