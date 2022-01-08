Bengal logs 18,213 new Covid cases; 18 deaths

Kolkata: Bengal witnessed 18,213 new Covid cases on Friday while the figure on Thursday stood at 15,421. The positivity rate in the state has gone up to 26.34 percent on Friday from 24.71 percent on Thursday.



With the number of infected cases going up and many doctors falling victim to Covid infection, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital have decided to stop all surgeries other than the emergency ones.

The number of active Covid cases jumped by 10,283 on Friday. The total active Covid cases in Bengal so far stand at 51,384. Kolkata saw 7,484 new Covid cases on Friday taking the total number of infected cases in the city to 3,71,142 out of which 3,43,165 patients have been released from hospitals so far. North 24-Parganas has seen 3,118 new cases and the total cases have so far gone up to 3,49,439 till Friday out of which 3,35,732 patients have gone home. South 24-Parganas has seen 704 new cases on Friday, Hooghly 793, Howrah 1,360, Darjeeling 250, Nadia 410.

Covid positivity rate in Kolkata remains around 34 percent while the figure in North 24-Parganas stands at around 18. Covid positivity rate in the state on Friday stood at 26.34 percent.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 17,11,957 on Friday out of which 16,40,709 patients have been released from hospitals after recovery.

The number of Covid fatalities, however, remained at 18 on Friday. The total death toll has gone up to 19,864 till Friday. Around 69,158 samples were tested across the state on Friday. The state has so far carried out 2,17,39,023 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 60:40 on Friday.

Kolkata registered seven deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has seen three deaths, South 24-Parganas and Howrah two each, Hooghly 1, East Burdwan 1, South Dinajpur 1 and Jalpaiguri 1.

Bengal has administered over 2.90 lakh doses on the youth in the age bracket of 15-18 years on Friday. Around 10.89 crore people among the general population in the state have already received Covid vaccine doses.

As many as 6,62,50,271 people have received their first doses while 4,26,88,628 people have got double doses.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,24,932 people out of which 1,621 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 591 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number to 4,70,168 on Friday.