Bengal logs 1,733 cases in a day, recovery rate at 96.94%

Kolkata: Daily Covid infection in the state jumped up to 1,733 on Friday from what remained at 1,274 on Thursday. This is the highest infection ever since the Covid curve flattened.



The total tally of infected patients so far in Bengal has gone up to 5,89,922 till Friday. Around 5,71,895 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 550 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 96.94 percent on Friday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.39. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 11.33 on Friday. The state has so far carried out 92,25,351 Covid sample tests till Friday out of which 26,986 were performed in the past 24 hours.

Four died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,335. Kolkata and Howrah registered deaths each. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,126. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,534 people so far. Around 513 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 331 fresh cases. The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,34,475 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,26,699. South 24-Parganas has registered 173 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 38,076. Hooghly has witnessed 80 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 30,268. Howrah has so far registered a total 37,050 Covid cases so far out of which 159 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 5,604 on Thursday. The Health department has so far addressed 15,92,004 general queries till date out of which around 920 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,88,035 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till April 1 out of which 229 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.