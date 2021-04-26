Bengal logs 15,889 fresh Covid cases, 57 die in a single day

Kolkata: Bengal has registered 15,889 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, the highest single day infection so far since the pandemic broke out last year. The number of new Covid cases on Saturday stood at 14,281.



The total tally of infected people in the state has gone up to 7,43,950 on Sunday. The active Covid cases remained at 88,800 on Sunday. Around 6,44,209 patients have already been released from the hospitals after being cured. Around 8,407 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Sunday stood at 86.59 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 7.32. Kajal Sinha, Trinamool Congress candidate from Khardah died due to Covid on Sunday. Senior BJP leader Babul Supriyo tested positive for Covid for the second time.

Incidentally, the State Health department requisitioned around 24 more private hospitals in 20 districts for Covid treatment. With this, around 1,387 general beds are added into the existing strength. Around 3 lakh doses of Covishield may arrive in the state on Monday.

The occupancy of Covid beds in the State jumped to 48.54 per cent from what remained at 46.90 percent on Saturday. The state has so far carried out 1,01,66,796 Covid sample tests out of which 55,600 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. Around 57 people died of Covid in the past 24 hours in the state. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,941 on Sunday. Out of total death, Kolkata in past 24 hours registered 18 deaths and North 24-Parganas has registered 15, South 24-Parganas 3, Howrah 5, Hooghly 2, East Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 2, Birbhum 2, Malda 2, Nadia 2, Jalpaiguri 3, Darjeeling 2.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,779 fresh cases followed by North 24-Parganas 3,140. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,313. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,682 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,72,230 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,59,205. South 24-Parganas has registered 986 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 47,519.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Veterinary Council on Sunday held a webinar on the theme " The Veterinarian Response to the ongoing COVID 19 Crisis" keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation that took a toll on animal welfare as well. The deliberations by noted vets who attended the webinar will be sent through the state Animal Resources Development secretariat to the Indian Veterinary Council.

The event was held to commemorate the occasion of World Veterinary Day observed annually on the last Saturday of April every year across the world.