Bengal logs 15 COVID deaths, 609 fresh cases

Kolkata: On the day when West Bengal witnessed the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination, the coronavirus toll in the state rose to 10,041 after 15 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

The tally mounted to 5,64,707 as 609 fresh cases of infection were reported on Saturday, it stated.

Since Friday, 666 recoveries have been reported taking the number of cured people to 5,47,515 in the state. The discharge rate now is 96.96 per cent.

The number of active cases stood at 7,151, the department stated.

Of the fresh fatalities, six were reported from North 24 Parganas district and two from Kolkata. The remaining deaths were registered in various other districts.

Out of the 15 fatalities, 13 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The 609 new positive cases included 186 from North 24 Parganas and 150 from Kolkata, the health department said.

In the last 24 hours, 30,011 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal taking the total number of such tests to 76,21,132.