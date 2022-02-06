Bengal logs 1,345 Covid cases in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal dropped to 1,345 on Saturday from 1,523 on Friday. The number of daily infected cases stood at 1,916 on Thursday. Daily infected cases remained at 2,723 on Wednesday.



The number of daily fatalities stands over 30 for the past three weeks. As many as 31 people died of Covid in the state on Saturday. The number of fatalities stood at 35 on Friday and 36 on Thursday. It stood at 35 on Wednesday. In December last year, daily fatalities remained below 10. The figure started rising up to the level of 30-37 in the past one month.

The highest daily Covid cases were reported in North 24-Parganas on Saturday with 223 cases while Kolkata registered 159 cases. North 24-Parganas on Friday saw 205 new cases. The total number of infected cases so far in the district has gone up to 4,01,454. Out of this, around 3,93,259 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen four Covid deaths on Saturday while South 24-Parganas witnessed two fatalities, and Hooghly three. Kolkata on Friday registered 181 new cases. The city has so far seen a total of 4,45,575 Covid-infected cases. As many as 4,36,712 patients from Kolkata have already been released from hospitals. The city registered eight Covid deaths on Saturday and the total number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,560.

On last Monday, the state had seen a substantial drop in daily Covid infection as the cases came down to 1,910 from 3,427 on Sunday. The total number of infected cases reached 20,05,037 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,64,972 patients have been released from hospitals after recovery. The Covid positivity rate on Saturday jumped to 3.66 percent from what stood at 3.10 percent on Friday. It remained at 3.94 percent on Thursday.

The occupancy of Covid beds dropped to 2.44 percent on Saturday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.04 percent on Saturday. The state registered the discharge rate at 98 percent on Saturday. Around 36,772 samples were tested across the state on Saturday. Bengal has so far carried out 2,34,61,069 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 47:53 on Saturday.