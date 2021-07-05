Bengal logs 1,297 new Covid cases, about 20 deaths in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infected cases dropped at 1,297 on Sunday from what stood at 1,391 on Saturday.



The total number of infected cases has gone up to 15,05,394 Covid cases till Sunday. The number of active cases on Sunday dropped to 18,780 from 19,280 on Saturday. Around 1,777 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,68,815 so far till Sunday.

Number of fatalities dropped to 21 from 23 on Friday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,779. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.54 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 2.64 on Saturday.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 7.05.

Bengal has so far conducted 1,44,30,084 Covid sample tests so far with around 52,761 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 3 Covid deaths on Sunday while North 24-Parganas has seen 6 new deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 1 death, Howrah 2, Hooghly 1, West Midnapore 1, Nadia 3, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 2. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 111 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 172. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,932 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,503 people so far.

State has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Sunday.

The occupancy of Covid beds stands at 6.96 percent. There are 2,861 ICU/HDU still operational in the state and around 200 safe homes still open with a total

11,507 beds. State health department has so far conducted 19,63,740 general queries of the people out of which 4,004 cases were addressed in the past 24 hours.

Health department has so far given telemedicine consultations to 7,70,378 people out of which 2,122 consultations were given in the past 24 hours. State has performed tele-psychological counselling on 3,84,718 people so far. Around 822 people received tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours. According to the health department's figure, one new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Friday while four suspected cases were reported.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 71 in the state on Friday. No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has however been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 17 on Friday and 38 among suspected cases.

The total number of suspected cases reached 170 in the state so far.

Meanwhile, trial run of oral drug of Pfizer has been cancelled at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta

Hospital. It was decided that the oral application of Ritonavir, a medicine of Pfizer would be applied on mild Covid infected patients but the organizers had to cancel the programme as there is a crisis of patients. As the Covid situation has significantly improved and news infected cases dropped steadily. As a result there is no adequate number of patients at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital. The trial run of the oral drug was also supposed to be applied on the patients at a private hospital in the city. This programme may also be cancelled due to a want of patients, apprehend organizers.

The containment and micro-containment zones in the state during last week of June had gone up to 354 with directions given to districts with more than 100 Covid cases to ensure strict containment measures at Covid hotspots. Sources said that the number of containment and micro-containment zones in the state has gone up by around 103 during last week of June.

The number of containment zones in the state on June 24 stood at 251.