Bengal logs 12 new infections; active cases stand at 636

kolkata: Giving much relief to the health officials, Bengal on Monday registered zero Covid mortality after two deaths were reported on Sunday.



Also, the state witnessed a sharp fall in daily Covid infection with only 12 new cases being reported on Monday. As on Monday, the number of active cases was recorded at 636.

The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,507 out of which 19,95,752 have been recovered so far. In the past 24 hours, 42 Covid infected persons have recovered. The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.92 per cent on Monday unchanged from Sunday's figure. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Monday unchanged from Sunday's figure. Around 506 patients are currently undergoing treatment at home isolation on Monday while 50 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes. The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 7,892 on Monday. Till date a total of 2,48,02,607 samples have been tested. Around 21,199 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 46 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Monday registered the positivity rate at 0.15 per cent which was 0.30 on Sunday.On Sunday two Covid infected persons died after zero mortality for 11 consecutive days. 70 new cases were detected on Saturday as per the statistics given on Sunday.

Around 5,908 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours. First doses have been cumulatively administered on 7,17,11,179 while around 6,01,58,138 have received second doses so far.

The state government has decided not to continue with the insurance benefits for the Covid warriors who have been infected after October 31 last year. Also Covid restriction were also withdrawn but safety protocol must be maintained.