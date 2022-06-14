Bengal logs 113 Covid cases in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal registers daily Covid cases over 100 for the four consecutive days. State however saw a slight drop in daily Covid infection on Monday with 113 cases being reported while on Sunday, the daily cases stood at 123. The daily positivity rate has reached 2.45 percent.



The number of Covid cases had been fluctuating between 20-50 for nearly three months and the daily infection curve has gone up suddenly from last week.

Covid fatality rate however stands at 1.05 percent over a period of two months while the recovery rate also dropped at 98.91 percent after the state registered the recovery rate at 98.93 percent for a period of nearly two months.

One Covid death has been reported in the state on Monday. Around 21,206 Covid deaths have so far taken place in the state.The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,98,415. State has so far registered 20,20,409 infected cases till Monday. As many as 2,54,09,111 samples have been examined so far across the state. Around 771 people are currently in home isolation while only 17 are in hospitals. The number of people in home isolation remained at 443 earlier last week.

Health department already asked the District Magistrates and Superintendents of police in all the districts to strengthen surveillance so that people follow the Covid norms. Covid cases have gone up in some pockets. A sentinel survey was also carried out in various states to find out the Covid scenario in the state. The report said that Covid infection rate is comparatively higher in North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore. Senior health officials observed that there is nothing to panic as the number of daily infected cases is fully under control but in some pockets, the infection rate is much higher.

The state Health department directed government hospitals having a Covid ward to form a monitoring committee which will share Covid-related data with Swasthya Bhawan on a regular basis. Monitoring will be resumed in various public places as a precautionary measure. It has been observed that most of the people in the city and various districts are not wearing masks while stepping out of their houses and Covid norms are not all followed in public transport. The district officials may be asked to ensure that people wear masks while visiting local markets and other public places.