Bengal logs 113 Covid cases in past 24 hours
Kolkata: Bengal registers daily Covid cases over 100 for the four consecutive days. State however saw a slight drop in daily Covid infection on Monday with 113 cases being reported while on Sunday, the daily cases stood at 123. The daily positivity rate has reached 2.45 percent.
The number of Covid cases had been fluctuating between 20-50 for nearly three months and the daily infection curve has gone up suddenly from last week.
Covid fatality rate however stands at 1.05 percent over a period of two months while the recovery rate also dropped at 98.91 percent after the state registered the recovery rate at 98.93 percent for a period of nearly two months.
One Covid death has been reported in the state on Monday. Around 21,206 Covid deaths have so far taken place in the state.The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,98,415. State has so far registered 20,20,409 infected cases till Monday. As many as 2,54,09,111 samples have been examined so far across the state. Around 771 people are currently in home isolation while only 17 are in hospitals. The number of people in home isolation remained at 443 earlier last week.
Health department already asked the District Magistrates and Superintendents of police in all the districts to strengthen surveillance so that people follow the Covid norms. Covid cases have gone up in some pockets. A sentinel survey was also carried out in various states to find out the Covid scenario in the state. The report said that Covid infection rate is comparatively higher in North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore. Senior health officials observed that there is nothing to panic as the number of daily infected cases is fully under control but in some pockets, the infection rate is much higher.
The state Health department directed government hospitals having a Covid ward to form a monitoring committee which will share Covid-related data with Swasthya Bhawan on a regular basis. Monitoring will be resumed in various public places as a precautionary measure. It has been observed that most of the people in the city and various districts are not wearing masks while stepping out of their houses and Covid norms are not all followed in public transport. The district officials may be asked to ensure that people wear masks while visiting local markets and other public places.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Non receipt of wages: Workers of 10 tea estates stage stir in...13 Jun 2022 8:27 PM GMT
Prophet row: Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma13 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
Bengal govt extends summer vacation in schools till June 2613 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
'Over 200 held, 42 FIRs filed, situation in violent areas of Bengal...13 Jun 2022 8:24 PM GMT
Hate speeches force demographic shift: HC13 Jun 2022 8:17 PM GMT