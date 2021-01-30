Bengal likely to operate 1K vaccination centres soon

Kolkata: The state Health department is all set to further increase the number of vaccination sites across Bengal after the inoculation drive has gained momentum with the health workers coming forward to get vaccinated.



Sources in the Health department said there has been a tremendous response among the health workers to receive vaccines. Health department is trying to operate 1,000 vaccination sites across Bengal soon. The number has already crossed 500. Initially, the government had a target of running around 207 sites in the state. More than 2 lakh people have already been vaccinated in Bengal so far.

Covid vaccination was successfully done on Friday which was the tenth day of the drive. It was conducted at around 518 sites across the State on Friday. Around 34,509 persons were vaccinated against the target of 51,800 (67 per cent).