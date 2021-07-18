Bengal JEE held smoothly following Covid protocols

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) was held peacefully on Saturday in offline mode in strict adherence to Covid protocols at the examination venue. Masks and gloves were made available to candidates and invigilators at the examination venue.

Examination was held in 274 centres across the state.

The state Transport department's adequate measures to ensure bus services felicitated the examinees to reach their respective examination venues in time. The candidates who appeared from other states like Tripura and Assam had reached the city a day earlier to avoid any hassle. The seating arrangement was made in a manner so that students have enough physical distancing between them during the examinations. Guardians welcomed the move of allowing the examinees along with their parents in staff special trains and Maintenance special metro that were available on Saturday.