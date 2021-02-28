'Bengal is working with industry; pace of growth faster than other states'

Kolkata: State Secretary Industries, Commerce & Enterprise department Vandana Yadav said that the role of the state government has now changed from "working for the industry" to "working with the industry" in terms of providing an enabling ecosystem, infrastructure, making industrial parks, assisting with skilling and re-skilling human resources.



While interacting with Mehul Mohanka, Chairman, West Bengal State Council, CII at the Conference on West Bengal: Poised to Lead: Embracing Growth through Entrepreneurial Leadership organized digitally in Kolkata on Saturday, Yadav who is also the Chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation spoke about the about the ease of doing business whereby the government is working relentlessly in providing all information related to business digitally in terms of land availability, their pricing, infrastructure available, approvals among others.

"Our aim is to give an interactive platform to investors as well as existing industries," she added. She urged the industry associations and chambers of commerce to take up the initiative in marketing the dynamic image of Bengal and their members' real–life experiences in doing business here as she felt that it would have more impact .

"The perception in terms of industrialisation of the state needs to be addressed and the role of industry associations and chambers of commerce is very vital," she maintained.

She further emphasized that the pace of growth in the state is faster than that of the rest of the country and Bengal performed well even during the pandemic

and lockdown.

She added that the need of the hour is to showcase the state as having the largest number of MSMEs with good employment potential and also how the traditional sectors like metals and metallurgy, food processing

are performing.

The conference also had a session on the Growth Trajectory of Bengal with vertical decision makers from manufacturing, gems and jewellery, paper and stationary, education discussed about the roadmap for a more dynamic growth path of industry in

the state.