Bengal is miles ahead of BJP in various sectors: TMC

Kolkata: Veteran TMC leaders and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Tapas Roy on Saturday said Bengal is miles ahead of Gujarat in terms of economy, health, education and law and order. He claimed that people of Bengal would not tolerate the BJP's attempt to bring the eastern state down to the level of Gujarat.



Roy claimed that in 2019- 20, the GDP growth in Bengal has gone up by 15 per cent against 11 per cent in Gujarat. "In 2020- 21, the capital expenditure in Bengal is Rs 76,000 crore against Rs 52,000 crore in Gujarat," he said.

The minister claimed that in Bengal the budget of the Labour department in 2020- 21 has been pegged at Rs 31 crore against Rs 4 crore in Gujarat. "In Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in 2020- 21, person days created in Bengal is 28 crore against 3.5 crore in Gujarat. MSME employment in 2020- 21 is 1.30 crore in Bengal against 62 lakh in Gujarat," he said.

Roy alleged that the Gujarat High Court had criticised the Gujarat government for poor infrastructure in the health sector during COVID-19 pandemic. "In 2020- 21, the budgetary allocation in the health and nutrition sector is Rs 31,000 crore in Bengal against Rs 18,000 crore in Gujarat. In Bengal, the healthcare expenditure has gone up by 7 per cent against 4 per cent in Gujarat. The total number of hospital beds in Bengal is 78, 566 against 20, 172 in Gujarat," he stated. Roy said Bengal spent 18 per cent of the total expenditure in 2020-21 on education, while Gujarat spent 14 per cent during this period. "The crime rate per lakh in Kolkata is 152 against 1317 in Surat. The number of corruption cases (%age of all India) is 0.2 per cent in Bengal, against 6 per cent in Gujarat," he added.