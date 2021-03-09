'Bengal is committed to welfare of women'

Kolkata: Reiterating the slogan "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye", the women brigade starting from actor Saayoni Ghosh to singer Aditi Munshi vowed to fight for the rights of people following the footprints of Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee.



Expressing their gratitude towards Banerjee from the dais of the programme of Trinamool Congress on International Women's Day for ensuring safety and security of women in the state, they gave a call to form Trinamool Congress government for the third consecutive time to sustain the ongoing development for women and their empowerment.

Besides the senior Trinamool Congress leaders including Chandrima Bhattacharya, Dola Sen, Shashi Panja and Mala Roy, the party's candidate from Asansol Dakshin Saayoni Ghosh, Sayantika Banerjee (from Bankura), June Maliah (from Midnapore) and Lovely Moitra (from Sonarpur Dakshin) accompanied Banerjee in the rally on International Women's Day from College Square to Dorina

Crossing. Ghosh said: "I would like to say that Banerjee is our inspiration. She shows us the way to move ahead in our life. Being the only woman Chief Minister in the country at present she is an institution for all of us and she left no stone unturned in empowering women and for their security."

Giving a call to all to work as a "didi's lieutenant" to ensure her victory in the upcoming Assembly polls, Malia said: "Our only source of energy is none other than Mamata Banerjee. She has carried out an overall development of the state. So we have to form her government for the third consecutive time."

Banerjee also tweeted on International Women's Day that "I want to congratulate all the women around the world. Best wishes to my sisters (and brothers too). The Government of West Bengal is committed to the

welfare and empowerment of women."

"In Bengal, Swasthya Sathi cards are issued in the name of the eldest woman family member as Head of family. Also, since 2011, more than 6.7 lakh SHGs have been formed in WB, empowering 90 lakh women. While the Centre has not yet brought the Women's Reservation Bill in #Parliament, I am proud that @AITCofficial has 41% women MPs in Lok Sabha and 31% in Rajya Sabha. We have also reserved 50% seats in local

bodies for women candidates," she stated.