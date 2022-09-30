Bengal increases rate of dengue tests by 41 %

kolkata: State government has increased the number of dengue tests by 41 per cent so that patients are detected early. Dengue positivity rate has also dropped by 2 per cent, giving some sort of relief to the health officials.



About 924 new confirmed cases have been detected on Friday. At least 828 dengue patients have been admitted in various government hospitals. Director of Health Services, Sidhartha Niyogi, said in order to maintain the monitoring of public health situation during the Puja holidays, a control room is being run from Swasthya Bhawan. Such arrangements have been made at all district headquarters. All hospital authorities and officers of different cadres have been instructed to ensure the presence of the staff required to combat the situation, Niyogi added.

He further added that the positivity rate of dengue infection has gone down compared to the figure last week. Murshidabad and Howrah districts have shown some decrease in new dengue cases. According to the Health department data, North 24-Parganas has registered over 3,657 dengue cases of the season so far out of this around 1,018 patients have been detected in the past week. Howrah has so far seen 2,764 dengue cases this season. Around 560 fresh cases have been found in Howrah in the last week. Around 2,146 dengue cases have been detected from Kolkata so far, out of which over 620 cases were traced in the past week. Hooghly and Jalpaiguri have so far registered 2,055 and 1,928 total cases so far respectively.

The number of total dengue infected cases this year has already crossed 20,000-mark. State Health department has already directed the affected districts to keep adequate arrangements of beds in the hospitals to combat the situation if there is a further jump in infected cases during Puja or immediately after the festival. With two days to go for Puja, the chief medical officers of health in various districts have been urged to ensure that an anti-dengue drive is carried out in and around the pandals situated in the affected areas.

Health experts have pointed out that dengue may continue to haunt people till December as the present climatic conditions and humid weather are also contributing factors towards dengue. It is apprehended that dengue will subside when the average temperature will go below 16 degree Celsius.

Health experts have said that some changes have been observed in dengue symptoms this year which has become quite baffling for doctors and health workers. The experts have suggested that one should be alert if he/she feels pain on eyes along with fever.