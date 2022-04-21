'Bengal has the courage & capacity to chase dreams'

Kolkata: The inaugural day of the 6th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Wednesday, saw participation of a plethora of dignitaries and business tycoons who showed a key interest in investing in Bengal.



At the meet, businessmen from the state urged their colleagues from the country and abroad to invest in Bengal as 'Bengal means business'.

Sajjan Jindal, chairman JSW said the company will invest 900 MW pump storage project in Bengal. He said despite pandemic, the government was able to maintain 7.2 per cent growth which is commendable. He thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for assisting ISKCON to set up the world's biggest temple in Mayapur.

"We are keenly pursuing a 900 MW hydro pumped storage project. This will bring clean energy to the state and we hope to receive this prestigious project through a nomination from the state government," Jindal said.

Sanjiv Goenka, chairman, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group said: "There was a time when businessmen from Kolkata seriously thought of moving out of Bengal. But over the years the scenario has changed and Bengal is an ideal destination for investment. It is a state where no man-days are lost. Social life is good and business life is good in Bengal."

He added: "We have a Chief Minister who always encourages business to grow financially." Rishad Premji, executive chairman of WIPRO said the firm has employed 11,000 people. The construction of a campus on 50 acres of land at New Town will begin shortly. He said his great grandfather had started a business in Kolkata and the family has connection with the city for three decades.

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD Hindusthan Uni Lever said: "Bengal has the courage, confidence and the capacity to chase the dreams. The company has four factories in Bengal and has plans to invest more here," he said, adding: "Any one who has proposed to invest in Bengal should come to us to know about our experience," Mehta said.

TV Narendran, CEO and MD Tata Steel said the company will invest Rs 600 crore in Kharagpur. He said TCS has employed 50,000 IT professionals in Kolkata.

Sanjiv Puri, chairman ITC said Kolkata has been the headquarters of the company for more than a century. He said Bengal has tremendous tourism potential. "The company has 19 manufacturing units and the 20th one will come up at Uluberia," he said.

Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and MD of the Hiranandani group said a data centre in Utterpara will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 1500 crore. A logistic and industrial park will come up on 100 acres of land. "Drastic changes have taken place in Kolkata. Ten years ago I was hesitant to invest in Bengal but now I am delighted to invest here," he said.

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi hailed the Chief Minister and said that his country is keen to make investments in Bengal.