Bengal has so far cumulatively administered over 2.10 cr vaccines

Kolkata: Bengal has so far cumulatively conducted vaccination on more than 2.10 crore people across the state. Out of this, over 1.59 crore received the first dose of Covid vaccine till Saturday.



State health department has carried out 2,91,372 vaccination on Saturday. State has cumulatively vaccinated 2,10,37,890 till Saturday. The health department performed 3 lakh daily vaccinations for the fifth consecutive days till Friday. Around 3,79,392 people were vaccinated on Friday. On Saturday the number slightly dropped.

On Thursday the department had conducted 3.11 lakh vaccinations and around 3.33 lakh on Wednesday, 3.01 lakh on Tuesday and on Monday, the health department performed 3.28 lakh vaccinations across the state. Around 2,95,641 people have received the first dose of vaccine on Saturday while 88,154 have got the second dose. The number of total Covid vaccination centers across the state stands at 2,639 on Saturday.

Bengal had achieved the milestone of carrying out 2 crore vaccinations cumulatively on last Wednesday. As many as 27,40,953 people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 have received the vaccine till Saturday since the drive began.

The health department has successfully been able to perform around 3 lakh daily vaccination, it has set a target of vaccinating around 5 lakh people on a daily basis depending on the supply of doses from the Centre.