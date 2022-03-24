Bengal has not got MGNREGA funds from Centre since Dec 2021: Pulak Roy

Kolkata: State Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) minister Pulak Roy alleged the Centre's apathy in disbursal of funds for Bengal in connection with three major schemes — 100 days work (MGNREGA), Bangla Awas Yojana and Mission Nirmal Bangla during his Budget speech at the Assembly on Wednesday.



"We have not received a penny of Central funds since December 26 last year in exception to the rule that MGNREGA funds should be disbursed after 15 days work. Rs 1613.61 crore against 8 crore mandays have not been released by the Centre under MGNREGA," Roy said.

Interestingly, the deprivation comes at a time when Bengal has ranked second in the creation of mandays under the 100-days' job scheme and first in workforce strength in the country. In the current fiscal, 33,94,59,146 mandays have been created till March 7. The state is the first in the country in terms of the strength of workforce and has managed to engage a total of 1,07,98,452 workers under this scheme during this period.

In Bangla Awas Yojana, over 56,86483 beneficiaries have registered and the job card mapping of nearly 39 lakh have been done making them eligible for entitlement of benefits. "23 states in the country have received Central funds in connection with the Bangla Awas Yojana but till date, Bengal has received no money in the 2021-22 fiscal," Roy added.

In Bangla Awas Yojana in Bengal, each beneficiary gets Rs 1.2 lakh to build a house with the Centre and the state government contributing 60 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.

"The Centre has given approval of Rs 645 crore in connection with Mission Nirmal Bangla but no money has been released till date in the financial year 2021-22," said Roy.

He informed the House that in 2021-22, 36254 km of road had been constructed under the Gramin Sarak Yojana and construction of 56 bridges has also been taken up under the scheme. "Previously, bridge construction was not involved in this scheme. Construction of 104 roads will be taken up in 2022-23, ie. this financial year," he maintained adding that from 2011 to 2021, one lakh km roads have been constructed.

Roy added that 9,35,625 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have been created in the state till December last year under the Anandadhara project with the total number of women in these SHGs being 98,15949.

"We have taken measures to create a market for the SHGs so that they are able to sell their products. Sristishree Fair will be held in every district this year and efforts are on to take the fair at the block level. The work for formation of male SHGs as per instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has begun," Roy said.

A total amount of Rs 25170.37 crore was approved for 2022-23 Budget of the P&RD department.