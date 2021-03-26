Bengal has decided not to bow down before Delhi 'babus': Abhishek

Baghmundi (Purulia): Claiming that people—who brave the scorching heat to gather in the rallies of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in large numbers—had already decided to oust BJP in the first phase of the state Assembly polls itself, president of the party's youth wing Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said the national leaders of the BJP had turned into daily passengers to defeat the only woman Chief Minister of the country as she thinks about people's welfare and is the only one who has not bowed down to the BJP.



He insisted that people had already decided they would not bow down in front of the 'babus' of Delhi for the next five years. Addressing a mammoth rally here, Banerjee said: "The BJP government has been taking Rs 75,000 crore every year from Bengal. In the past 7 years, they have taken Rs 5.25 lakh crore from the state. On the contrary, when they announce Rs 1000 crore as Amphan relief for Bengal, they say the money had been sent by Modiji. But, is this Modi's money? It's the money of Bengal's people." Asking people whether the BJP MP from the region had ever done anything for the the constituency, he slammed Narendra Modi for visiting the district only during polls.

"He had come to Purulia before 2019 Lok Sabha elections and he is coming now. Again, you will find him before 2024 Parliamentary elections. You will never find him during lock down or Amphan," he added.

Banerjee said through Ayushman Bharat, they wanted to provide benefits to only one crore people out of the total population of 10 crore in state. "But, Mamata Banerjee said she was not just the Chief Minister of people who had voted for her. She insisted that she is also the Chief Minister for people who didn't vote for her party. Thus, she refused to provide the service to only 10 per cent of the population. Thus, she decided to give Swasthya Sathi cards to all," Banerjee added.

Banerjee said after the Narendra Modi government came to power the rate of unemployment in the country increased by 50 per cent. "Ask Modi government how much money they have sent to Bengal in the past 7 years after bagging votes from here?" he said, adding that the BJP had only indulged in communal politics in the past 7 years.

Urging people to vote for the TMC candidate in Baghmundi, Banerjee said: "Even if you don't vote for our candidate here, we will still carry on with the development work. But, if you vote for him, the development work of one year will be completed in just a month's time." People here had voted for Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato (BJP MP) in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He has no time for you (people) as he is always busy with his work in Delhi and other places."