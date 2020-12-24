'Bengal has always shunned traitors'

Kolkata: Hitting out at former Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari, veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy on Wednesday said Bengal had always shunned traitors and in the 2021 Assembly elections, people would support Mamata Banerjee.



Addressing a mammoth rally and roadshow at Contai, he said it was unfortunate that Suvendu had lowered the political standard of Bengal.

Roy, who had held a meeting with Adhikari before the latter joined the BJP, said: "I had arranged a meeting in which I, Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishor were present. Suvendu told Abhishek that he had no grievances against the latter. But within the next few days, he took a U-turn and called 'nephew' an extortionist. This kind of politics was unknown in Bengal."

He said a conspiracy was hatched against Siraj-ud-Daulah, the last Nawab of Bengal. "Though he lost the battle, people still name their sons after the ruler. But no one names his or her son after Mir Jafar. Suvendu will remain a Mir Jafar in Bengal politics," Roy maintained.

The veteran leader highlighted how Adhikari had lost the Assembly elections in 2001 when the latter contested from Mukhberia against Kironmoy Nanda. He was defeated by Lakshman Seth while contesting from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in 2004.

