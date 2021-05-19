Bengal Guv's act unconstitutional; PM & HM unable to accept defeat: Jairam

KOLKATA: Jairam Ramesh, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister, on Tuesday univocally criticised the action of the Bengal Governor as unconstitutional. Ramesh said the action of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who were unable to 'digest the defeat' in Bengal, should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.



This is for the first time when a veteran Congress leader has come out in the open and condemned the action of the Bengal Governor, Prime Minister and Union Home minister.

Taking a cue from the arrest of two Trinamool Congress ministers, an MLA along with the former Mayor in connection with the 2016 Narada tape case, Ramesh tweeted: "What is happening in West Bengal now after the BJP was comprehensively defeated is an atrocity on the people's mandate. The Governor's actions are unconstitutional. Clearly, the PM & HM are unable to stomach their loss. This has to be condemned in the strongest possible terms."

Within a week after Mamata Banerjee took oath on May 5, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went to Dinhata in Cooch Behar and Sitalkuchi, where four persons died because of the Central forces' action, to see the condition of the people. He was accompanied by BJP MP Nisith Pramanik. The Governor did not visit the houses of Trinamool supporters, who had been allegedly attacked by the BJP workers.

Again, the Governor went to Nandigram with BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and visited the houses of BJP supporters only who had been allegedly assaulted by TMC workers.

Trinamool Congress demanded the resignation of the Governor. Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Trinamool Congress MP, in a press conference, had said the attitude of the Governor should be condemned. When the state government was busy fighting Covid, instead of working with the government, his primary duty had become to malign the state government.

Earlier, Adhir Chowdhury, WBPCC president on Monday, said the action of the CBI to arrest four leaders was uncalled for. Suryakanta Misra, CPI(M) state secretary said the 'programme' (arrests) had been made to divert the attention of the people from the Centre's Covid mismanagement.