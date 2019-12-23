Bengal Guv faces black flag protests at Jadavpur varsity

Kolkata: A large number of students and staff of Jadavpur University on Monday staged a black flag demonstration, blocking West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's car and raised "Go back" slogans against him when he arrived at the campus to attend an official meeting.



Carrying posters branding Dhankhar as "Padmapal" (padma or lotus is the symbol of the BJP) the demonstrators alleged that he has failed to show impartiality as Governor and also berated him for supporting the controversial new CAA citizenship law.

Notwithstanding heavy security, the protesters surrounded Dhankhar's car when he was driven into the campus for presiding over the university court meeting and demanded that the Citizenship Amendment Act be scrapped and there should be no National Register for Citizens exercise in the country.

The students and the Trinamool-affiliated staff association, did not allow Dhankhar to alight from the car.

"Rajbhavan has become Nagpur (headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)," said a poster, as the demonstrators said they did not want Dhankhar as ex-officio chancellor and would boycott him.