'Bengal Guv appointed 6 family members, including acquaintances, as OSDs'

Kolkata: Addressing Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as 'uncle-ji', TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday said that six of his family members including other acquaintances have been appointed as officers on special duty (OSDs) in Raj Bhavan.



Taking to Twitter, Moitra shared a list of names — OSD to governor Abbhudoy Singh Sekhawat, OSD-coordination Akhil Chowdhury, OSD-administration Ruchi Dubey, OSD-protocol Prasant Diksit, OSD-IT Koustav S Valikar and newly appointed OSD Kishan Dhankar.

The TMC MP further said that Sekhawat is the son of Dhankhar's brother-in-law, and Ruchi Dubey and Prasant Diksit are respectively wife and brother of his former aide-de-camp (ADC) Major Gorang Diksit.

Valikar is the brother-in-law of present ADC Janardan Rao, while Kishan Dhankar is another close relative of the Governor, Moitra alleged.

The TMC MP, when contacted, further said, "We all have the democratic right to ask him questions. He keeps asking questions to the state government. I would rather request him to look into the mirror. He has brought his entire village and entire clan to Raj Bhavan."

Furthermore, reacting sharply to the Governor's tweet that the law and order situation had deteriorated in the state since the poll results were announced and his willingness to meet the Chief Secretary to brief him in the matter, Moitra tweeted: "Uncleji only way WB's "grim situation" will improve is if you move your sorry self back to Delhi & find another job." She further tweeted Some suggestions: 1. Advisor to Ajay Bisht YogiCM on how best to Thok Do opposition 2. Advisor to Home Min on how best to hide during a pandemic."

Moitra said it was most unfortunate that instead of cooperating with the state government to fight against the Covid pandemic the Governor was "functioning like a BJP agent. Nowhere in the country, you will find a Governor who is so shamelessly misusing his chair to work for the BJP."

Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool state secretary said: "If he wants to back the BJP he can very well go to Delhi and join the party. Such behaviour on the part of the Governor is uncalled for."