Bengal govt to set up bicycle factories

Kolkata: The state government is keen on setting up bicycle factories in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.



She said the firms showing interest to set up factories will be given priority in procuring Sabuj Sathi cycles.

It may be recalled that the country's first joint venture cycle factory, Sen Raleigh was set up at Kanyapur of Asansol. The factory had to be shut because of the ultra trade union movement of CPI(M).

Under the Sabuj Sathi project, the state government has so far spent around Rs 2,700 crore to give cycles to 82 lakh students in state-run, sponsored, aided schools and madrasas studying in classes IX-XII.

"We have to bring spare parts from Haryana and Rajasthan and cycles are assembled here. If the cycles are manufactured in Bengal then there will be employment generation," she said adding "the state government under no circumstances will compromise with the quality of cycles which will be distributed among the students."

Banerjee launched the distribution of the first batch of Sabuj Sathi cycles among the students in September 2015. The project has successfully reduced the number of school dropouts, particularly among the girls in the rural areas. Besides the students, the cycles are also being used by other members of the families. Banerjee has sketched the logo of Sabuj Sathi project which is affixed on the cycles.

The utility of cycles was felt when hundreds of people cycled to their place of work during the lockdown. Banerjee has asked the administration to prepare a scheme so that cycles can be used in some graded roads in Kolkata. New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) has constructed graded cycle paths in New Town, and the cycle sharing scheme, only of its kind in the country will be reintroduced soon.

Currently, two large cycle manufacturers, namely, Hero and Avon are supplying Sabuj Sathi cycles. Each cycle costs Rs 3,750. The state government will receive another 2 lakh cycles from the suppliers. Chief Minister instructed steps should be taken to deliver cycles to the beneficiaries in their homes as the schools are closed due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.