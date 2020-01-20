Bengal govt to pass resolution against CAA soon, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that her government would pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) soon. A special session of the Assembly will be convened on January 27 regarding the same.



She also urged the Chief Ministers of all the North-Eastern states including those ruled by the BJP not to conduct National Population Register (NPR) in their respective states as it may be a ploy of the Centre to implement the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

While leaving for North Bengal, Banerjee at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, stated that the Centre has set so many conditions and clauses in the name of NPR which should have been avoided and all the state governments must thoroughly examine the clauses before participating in the NPR process. She also mentioned that she has no problem to hold an all-party meeting in Kolkata to discuss NPR and other related issues.

"I appeal to all the governments and the Chief Ministers in the North-Eastern states including the BJP-ruled ones to verify the laws properly before starting any proceedings related to NPR. In the name of NPR, many conditions have been set by the Centre, which they must withdraw. I request all the state governments not to participate in the NPR only because the conditions are very serious in nature," Banerjee maintained.

The TMC chief pointed out that there is a column in the NPR form where people have to mention the date and place of birth of their parents. "They should have excluded this option," she said. In reply to a question, she stated that she would not mind speaking to the Chief Ministers of the North-Eastern states on the issue if there is an opportunity.

Banerjee also added that she would attend various government programmes in the Hills during her tour. She said that 'Banga Ratna' awards would be conferred upon distinguished personalities. "We conduct 'Banga Ratna' award ceremony in the Hills once in a year where six North Bengal districts participate. On January 22, an anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest rally would be organised in the Hills where I will take part. We will also celebrate Netaji's birthday on January 23 like every year," Banerjee stated.

She also expressed her disgust over a BJP leader's obnoxious comments on intellectuals for taking out anti-CAA rally. Banerjee said: "It is better to avoid them. Some people may support us while some others may not. It is their prerogative whom they would support. But this type of comment crosses all borders of civility. They don't know what they are saying."