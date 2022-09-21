Bengal govt to make efforts to revive closed state-run schools

Kolkata: The state Education department is trying to formulate a policy to revive state-run schools that are on the verge of closure mainly because of the dwindling number of students.



"I have asked the District Magistrates to survey such schools in their respective districts. The MLAs have also been asked to bring such schools before the notice of our department. Once we get a list of such schools, we will inform the Chief Minister and she will take the final call on the revival of these schools," state Education minister Bratya Basu said during the Question-Answer session at the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The department has plans to create a cluster of such schools that are struggling with students and merge them into one so that they become functional. For example, if there are four schools in a constituency that are plagued by this problem, they may be merged into one unit.

According to sources, several Bengali-medium schools are struggling with student strength with parents preferring to send their wards to English-medium institutions.

Responding to queries of a few MLAs on setting up schools in their areas, the minister said that the Education department takes into account the teacher-student ratio, population density, literacy percentage, distance between schools and certain other aspects for setting up new institutions.

The minister added that since 2011, as many as 51 new state-aided colleges have been set up.

Answering a query from Left Front MLA Naushad Siddiqui about the creation of a separate board for Santhali students, Basu said the state wants integrity of language and equal prominence to all regional languages like Urdu, Nepali, Rajbanshi. So, there is no need for a separate board.

He informed the House that under the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the department has set the ball rolling for teacher recruitment after a gap of six years. "Details regarding vacancies and roster have been sought from all schools and a new rule for recruitment is being framed," Basu stated.